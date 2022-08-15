IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
FAA reduces aircraft flow around NYC due to staff shortages

02:21

The FAA announced in a post on Twitter that JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark airports will experience a reduction in aircraft flow to maintain safety. NBC News’ Tom Costello reports on how the announcement is in relation to “unexpected staff availability.” Aug. 15, 2022

