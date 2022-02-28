Facebook, Twitter remove anti-Ukrainian disinformation accounts from platform
Facebook and Twitter have removed two anti-Ukrainian "covert influence operations," one tied to Russia and another with connections to Belarus, from their platform to stop the spread of disinformation. NBC's Ben Collins reports.Feb. 28, 2022
