    Fake Drake song sparks conversation over implications of A.I. generated music

Fake Drake song sparks conversation over implications of A.I. generated music

A TikTok user known as Ghostwriter 977 released a song called “Heart on my Sleeve” using artificial intelligence to imitate Drake and The Weeknd. Since that song has been pulled from streaming platforms, NBC’s Gadi Schwartz speaks with a panel to look into the ethical and legal implications of A.I. generated music. April 19, 2023

