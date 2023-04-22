Fake Twitter accounts surface following blue check removal

- Now Playing
Fake Twitter accounts surface following blue check removal03:45
- UP NEXT
TikTok’s ‘No Love Challenge’ shines a light on HBCU majorette dancing02:51
Influencer with 6-figure income as social media star gives it all up05:30
MLB pitcher's tweet criticizing United Airlines for popcorn mess sparks debate01:35
Fake Drake song sparks conversation over implications of A.I. generated music08:47
Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to backlash after partnership with trans influencer02:55
Montana on verge of banning new downloads of TikTok03:38
U.S. intel agencies may change how to monitor social media after leaked documents02:31
Wendy’s takes aim at TODAY for National Roast Day01:10
Internet celebrities prepare to step into the boxing ring for Creator Clash04:06
Bud Light partnership with trans influencer sparks online protests02:00
Why Twitter is removing its blue check mark for some accounts03:29
81-year-old best friends travel the world in 80 days02:29
Growing number of Chinese migrants seek asylum at U.S.-Mexico border05:07
NCAA athletes use TikTok to make money as U.S. weighs possible ban04:59
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber speak out on online bullying04:16
Twitter bots advertising guns to users tweet using trigger terms03:03
McCarthy says he would support a TikTok ban00:58
TikTok CEO discusses efforts to combat Spanish-language misinformation01:02
TikTok CEO discusses efforts to address 'dangerous misinformation'01:41
- Now Playing
Fake Twitter accounts surface following blue check removal03:45
- UP NEXT
TikTok’s ‘No Love Challenge’ shines a light on HBCU majorette dancing02:51
Influencer with 6-figure income as social media star gives it all up05:30
MLB pitcher's tweet criticizing United Airlines for popcorn mess sparks debate01:35
Fake Drake song sparks conversation over implications of A.I. generated music08:47
Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to backlash after partnership with trans influencer02:55
Play All