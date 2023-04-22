IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fake Twitter accounts surface following blue check removal

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    TikTok’s ‘No Love Challenge’ shines a light on HBCU majorette dancing

    02:51

  • Influencer with 6-figure income as social media star gives it all up

    05:30

  • MLB pitcher's tweet criticizing United Airlines for popcorn mess sparks debate

    01:35

  • Fake Drake song sparks conversation over implications of A.I. generated music

    08:47

  • Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to backlash after partnership with trans influencer

    02:55

  • Montana on verge of banning new downloads of TikTok

    03:38

  • U.S. intel agencies may change how to monitor social media after leaked documents

    02:31

  • Wendy’s takes aim at TODAY for National Roast Day

    01:10

  • Internet celebrities prepare to step into the boxing ring for Creator Clash

    04:06

  • Bud Light partnership with trans influencer sparks online protests

    02:00

  • Why Twitter is removing its blue check mark for some accounts

    03:29

  • 81-year-old best friends travel the world in 80 days

    02:29

  • Growing number of Chinese migrants seek asylum at U.S.-Mexico border

    05:07

  • NCAA athletes use TikTok to make money as U.S. weighs possible ban

    04:59

  • Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber speak out on online bullying

    04:16

  • Twitter bots advertising guns to users tweet using trigger terms

    03:03

  • McCarthy says he would support a TikTok ban

    00:58

  • TikTok CEO discusses efforts to combat Spanish-language misinformation

    01:02

  • TikTok CEO discusses efforts to address 'dangerous misinformation'

    01:41

NBC News NOW

Fake Twitter accounts surface following blue check removal

03:45

Fake Twitter accounts have been popping up on the platform after the company removed blue check marks for high-profile accounts. NBC’s David Ingram reports on how this move affects users’ access to important information from official sources. April 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Fake Twitter accounts surface following blue check removal

    03:45
  • UP NEXT

    TikTok’s ‘No Love Challenge’ shines a light on HBCU majorette dancing

    02:51

  • Influencer with 6-figure income as social media star gives it all up

    05:30

  • MLB pitcher's tweet criticizing United Airlines for popcorn mess sparks debate

    01:35

  • Fake Drake song sparks conversation over implications of A.I. generated music

    08:47

  • Anheuser-Busch CEO responds to backlash after partnership with trans influencer

    02:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All