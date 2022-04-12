Families and organizations push for new gun laws to protect children

- Now Playing
Families and organizations push for new gun laws to protect children03:54
- UP NEXT
Biden calls Putin a ‘dictator’ who ‘commits genocide’00:57
Biden announces emergency waiver to allow sale of certain ethanol-blended gasoline this summer01:57
Ukrainian woman shares story of surviving Russian kidnapping and sexual assault03:24
Manhunt underway for Brooklyn subway shooting suspect, at least 21 injured05:52
Biden 'praying for those who were injured' in Brooklyn subway station shooting00:52
Disney says ‘equality matters deeply to us’ after heir comes out as transgender01:45
Ex-Ohio doctor accused of speeding up deaths of patients with fentanyl01:38
Jury convicts former police officer over role in Capitol riot01:07
Local schools told to shelter-in-place after shooting at Brooklyn subway station04:16
Former Virginia police officer found guilty on six counts for role in Capitol riot00:32
Closing arguments conclude in trial of Ohio doctor accused of killing 14 patients02:34
Biden announces new restrictions on 'ghost guns'03:59
Rivals Macron and Le Pen go head-to-head in French presidential election rematch02:22
Actor Sam Elliott apologizes for controversial comments about 'Power of the Dog'03:58
Storms threaten millions across U.S. for fourth straight week02:23
Philadelphia to be first major U.S. city reinstating indoor mask mandates03:03
Atlanta rapper faces federal charges in connection to gun trafficking ring02:41
Russian businesses in NYC face backlash over Ukraine war03:03
'Million Dollar Listing' star says buyers who feel priced out need to 'buy less expensive houses'03:59
- Now Playing
Families and organizations push for new gun laws to protect children03:54
- UP NEXT
Biden calls Putin a ‘dictator’ who ‘commits genocide’00:57
Biden announces emergency waiver to allow sale of certain ethanol-blended gasoline this summer01:57
Ukrainian woman shares story of surviving Russian kidnapping and sexual assault03:24
Manhunt underway for Brooklyn subway shooting suspect, at least 21 injured05:52
Biden 'praying for those who were injured' in Brooklyn subway station shooting00:52
Play All