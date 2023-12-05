IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Families of opioid victims push Supreme Court to hold Sackler family accountable

05:59

The Supreme Court appeared conflicted while listening to arguments in the bankruptcy court case involving the Sackler family, who previously owned Purdue Pharma and could potentially be protected from liability in future lawsuits involving opioid deaths. Attorney Mike Quinn, along with families of victims of the opioid crisis, are pushing the high court to hold the opioid maker and the Sackler family liable.Dec. 5, 2023

