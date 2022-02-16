Families of Sandy Hook victims reach landmark settlement with gunmaker Remington
The families of the Sandy Hook victims have reached a $73 million settlement with gunmaker Remington, making it the largest settlement between gun companies and victims of mass shootings. President of Brady, an anti-gun violence organization, Kris Brown, joins News NOW to discuss what the settlement means for the victims’ families and how it could impact federal laws on gun ownership. Feb. 16, 2022
