IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Families of Ukrainian refugees in U.S. call for change

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    Threats and attacks on women in politics on the rise

    05:41

  • Apple unveils new products 

    02:32

  • How taxes can go towards presidential campaign funds

    04:29

  • CDC ramps up National Wastewater Surveillance System

    03:27

  • Why many WNBA stars choose to play abroad during offseason

    02:17

  • Hundreds of Indian students safely evacuated from university in Ukraine

    02:45

  • Florida Senate passes 'Don't Say Gay' bill

    00:27

  • CIA director: 'Putin has no endgame' in Ukraine as intel shows up to 4,000 Russian soldiers killed 

    03:01

  • Zelenskyy receives standing ovation after address to U.K. Parliament

    04:50

  • Plan to send Ukraine Soviet-era fighter jets stalls

    01:38

  • Ukrainian women take up arms to defend country amid Russian invasion

    04:21

  • U.S. troops train alongside NATO forces in Eastern Europe

    03:12

  • House Intelligence Committee to hold annual hearing on worldwide threats

    03:35

  • U.S. collects evidence of possible Russian war crimes and human rights abuses in Ukraine

    02:38

  • Texas parent speaks on Gov. Abbott’s push for investigations into gender-affirming care

    14:11

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner still detained in Russia as war escalates

    02:36

  • Russia reportedly using weapons in Ukraine that may violate international law

    02:31

  • At least 700 Indian students are stuck in eastern Ukraine 

    02:53

  • Ukrainian Parliament member on Russian invasion: 'It’s a real hell'

    02:22

NBC News NOW

Families of Ukrainian refugees in U.S. call for change

03:32

As over two million Ukrainians have fled the violence within their country, many refugees are being welcomed across Europe with few being welcomed into the U.S. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard explains how Americans who still have families in the war zone are begging for change. March 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Families of Ukrainian refugees in U.S. call for change

    03:32
  • UP NEXT

    Threats and attacks on women in politics on the rise

    05:41

  • Apple unveils new products 

    02:32

  • How taxes can go towards presidential campaign funds

    04:29

  • CDC ramps up National Wastewater Surveillance System

    03:27

  • Why many WNBA stars choose to play abroad during offseason

    02:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All