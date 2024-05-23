IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Families of Uvalde victims announce $500 million lawsuit against police
May 23, 202402:20
    Families of Uvalde victims announce $500 million lawsuit against police

    02:20
Families of Uvalde victims announce $500 million lawsuit against police

02:20

The families of the Uvalde school shooting victims have filed a lawsuit against nearly 100 Texas state police officers over their response to the shooting. The $500 million federal lawsuit comes nearly two years after the shooting that killed two teachers and 19 students. May 23, 2024

    Families of Uvalde victims announce $500 million lawsuit against police

    02:20
