BREAKING: 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Taiwan, triggering a tsunami warning for Japan

Families struggle to afford day care after billions in pandemic-era funding expire
April 2, 202404:16

  • Trump files suit to reclaim 8% stake in company from Truth Social co-founders

    04:05
    Families struggle to afford day care after billions in pandemic-era funding expire

    04:16
    Lizzo: ‘I quit giving any negative energy attention’

    03:40

  • Iowa-LSU game shatters women’s basketball record with 12.3 million viewers

    04:05

  • Suspect in custody after ramming SUV into Atlanta FBI office gate

    02:00

  • Meet the man named ‘Literally Anybody Else’ running for president

    07:49

  • Fast food franchisees fear business woes after California’s wage hike

    03:14

  • Former Sen. Joe Lieberman dies at age 82

    00:33

  • Unprovoked attack on New York subway adds to growing fears of crimes in the city

    03:17

  • Producer who accused 'Diddy' adds Cuba Gooding Jr. to assault, harassment suit

    02:51

  • Tennessee could overhaul reading law after 60% of third graders miss benchmark

    03:26

  • Shohei Ohtani says his interpreter has been 'stealing money' and 'telling lies'

    05:30

  • Feds raid home of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after 2022 shooting allegation complaint surfaces

    04:31

  • Doctors, patient advocates worry about access to abortion pill ahead of Supreme Court case

    03:08

  • Third person arrested in Idaho prison escape case

    02:36

  • America's first biometric gun uses facial and fingerprint technology

    03:04

  • Idaho police capture escaped inmate and suspected accomplice in manhunt

    03:05

  • NBC News investigates claims that terror groups fund pro-Palestinian protests in U.S.

    04:21

  • What's driving the surge in pedestrian deaths on roadways across the U.S.

    04:46

  • Breaking down the effects of remote learning on students during Covid

    03:00

Families struggle to afford day care after billions in pandemic-era funding expire

04:16

Families across the U.S. are struggling to afford day care after billions in pandemic-era funding expired. NBC News’ Rehema Ellis details what options are out there for parents. April 2, 2024

  Now Playing

    Families struggle to afford day care after billions in pandemic-era funding expire

  UP NEXT

