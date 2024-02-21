IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Family friend charged with capital murder in Audrii Cunningham case
Feb. 21, 2024
    Family friend charged with capital murder in Audrii Cunningham case

Family friend charged with capital murder in Audrii Cunningham case

42-year-old Don Steven McDougal has been charged with capital murder in connection with the Audrii Cunningham case. NBC News' Valerie Castro reports that McDougal was a family friend of the Cunningham's and that he provided information to sheriffs while in custody for assault charges in an unrelated case. Feb. 21, 2024

