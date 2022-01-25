Family of a young Black woman killed after Bumble date demand justice
A 23-year-old Black woman was found dead in her apartment following a dating app meet-up with a 37-year-old white man. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports on why her family is pursuing an independent autopsy report as the cause of death was just released. Jan. 25, 2022
