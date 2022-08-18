IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Family of man who died in custody files wrongful death lawsuit

04:33

Graphic new body camera video shows the police treatment of Jarvis Evans who died in custody while suffering from a mental health episode. NBC News’ Maya Eaglin spoke with Evans' mother after the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Laurens County sheriff in South Carolina. Warning: Some viewers may find the footage difficult to watch. Aug. 18, 2022

