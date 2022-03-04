Family searching for answers in death of New Orleans college student
03:01
NBC News' Minyvonne Burke shares the latest details and updates in the investigation of University of New Orleans student Ciaya Whetstone who reportedly died shortly after she was dropped off at a hospital by her Uber driver. March 4, 2022
Two Chicago officers shot by gunman who drops handgun while in line at restaurant
01:45
NYU students demand more security after multiple students attacked near campus
01:43
Indiana teacher faces battery charges after video shows him slapping student
02:33
Amtrak engineer found not guilty in deadly 2015 train derailment in Philadelphia
01:26
Now Playing
Family searching for answers in death of New Orleans college student
03:01
UP NEXT
North Carolina school bus driver accused of paying students for cheek swabs