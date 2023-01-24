IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell claims photo of Prince Andrew with accuser is fake

    Family of Tennessee man killed during traffic stop speaks out after viewing bodycam footage

    Police say three potential suspects in custody following Iowa school shooting

  • Four Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack

  • Attorney: Tyre Nichols was 'a human piñata' for Memphis police

  • Death toll rises in Monterey Park shooting

  • Former FBI official arrested, faces charges of violating Russian sanctions

  • Why it could be a challenge to find an impartial jury for murder trial of Alex Murdaugh 

  • Officials release new 'preliminary' details on Monterey Park shooting suspect

  • Search for missing NYC law student Jordan Taylor continues

  • Video appears to show court drug handoff to rapper Young Thug

  • Two Illinois paramedics accused of killing patient appear in court

  • Ohio police officer on leave after violent arrest

  • New York cold case murder suspect dies by suicide

  • Do prosecutors have enough evidence to find Alec Baldwin guilty?

  • Officials find body of missing Texas woman

  • Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' death

  • Flo Rida wins $82 million lawsuit against Celsius energy drink

  • Suspect in drive-thru barista kidnap case appears in court

  • Solomon Pena makes first court appearance in New Mexico

NBC News NOW

Family of Tennessee man killed during traffic stop speaks out after viewing bodycam footage

The family of Tyre Nichols watched the body camera video of his arrest for the first time, describing what began as a traffic stop for reckless driving to a horrific assault leading to his death. Although the officers involved have been fired, NBC’s Priscilla Thompson reports on how the victim’s family continues to demand justice. Jan. 24, 2023

