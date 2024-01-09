IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Email unsealed in Epstein documents alleges sex tapes of prominent men

    03:12

  • Video shows rescue of woman who was trapped in car down California cliff

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Family-owned Compton bakery reopens after being ransacked by dozens

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    Driver crashes into White House gates, taken into custody

    00:42

  • Part of Alaska Airlines plane that blew out mid-flight found

    04:21

  • Olympian Mary Lou Retton opens up about battle with rare pneumonia

    01:40

  • Video shows arrest of man accused in fatal Florida mall shooting

    01:36

  • Debate mounts over Oregon's drug decriminalization law

    04:03

  • Houston man accused of holding woman captive for years

    01:27

  • New lunar lander mission could kick off new space race

    04:08

  • Covid and flu cases increasing across the country

    02:32

  • WATCH: First U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years heads to the moon

    00:36

  • Snowstorm pummels Northeast with a foot of snow in some areas

    03:29

  • Missing door plug that detached from Alaska Airlines Boeing jet found, NTSB says

    01:18

  • Woman trapped in car for days after falling down steep hillside rescued

    01:52

  • Videos across Fort Lauderdale capture tornado touch down

    01:09

  • FAA orders temporary grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes

    04:30

  • 'You ought to be ashamed of yourself!': Texas Rep. Nehls scolds rioters during Jan. 6

    01:01

  • Probe demanded after Miami jail inmate says she's 4 months pregnant

    02:24

  • Panel of Alaska Airlines plane blows out mid-flight forcing emergency landing

    02:00

NBC News NOW

Family-owned Compton bakery reopens after being ransacked by dozens

02:48

Surveillance video captured the moments when dozens of thieves ransacked a local bakery in Los Angeles after crashing an SUV into the family-owned business, costing the owners tens of thousands of dollars in damages. NBC News’ Steven Romo shares the latest in the investigation as police say no arrests have been made.Jan. 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Email unsealed in Epstein documents alleges sex tapes of prominent men

    03:12

  • Video shows rescue of woman who was trapped in car down California cliff

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Family-owned Compton bakery reopens after being ransacked by dozens

    02:48
  • UP NEXT

    Driver crashes into White House gates, taken into custody

    00:42

  • Part of Alaska Airlines plane that blew out mid-flight found

    04:21

  • Olympian Mary Lou Retton opens up about battle with rare pneumonia

    01:40
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All