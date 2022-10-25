IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Family reflects on 10 years of pediatric cancer awareness

Family reflects on 10 years of pediatric cancer awareness

06:59

In 2010, doctors discovered a tumor on the brainstem of two-year-old Ty Campbell which was then followed by years of surgeries and rounds of cancer treatments. NBC News’ Tom Llamas has the story of how the Campbell family has spent the past decade honoring their son’s life and legacy through a foundation in his name to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. Oct. 25, 2022

