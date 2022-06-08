IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Family sues Meta over preteen girl’s 'addictive' use of Instagram

    11:17
  • UP NEXT

    New Orleans police see rise in 'stunt driving' incidents

    02:00

  • Elon Musk threatens to withdraw from Twitter deal over bot data

    04:12

  • Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter deal, says company violated acquisition agreement

    01:26

  • Google ordered to pay Australian politician over defamatory YouTube videos

    01:38

  • How easy is it to use social media to sway opinions about trials?

    02:23

  • Depp-Heard verdict puts spotlight on social media influence in court

    02:14

  • Victims of abuse take to social media after Depp-Heard verdict 

    02:47

  • Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as COO of Meta after 14 years

    04:30

  • Supreme Court blocks Texas law intended to restrict social media sites from controlling content

    00:26

  • AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities

    06:30

  • Meet the TikToker going viral for eating sandwiches with strangers

    04:23

  • Testimony concludes in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

    03:02

  • Social media users spread baseless theory that Texas shooter was transgender

    01:57

  • How to spot warning signs before a mass shooting

    03:20

  • Starbucks sued over union retaliation claims

    09:30

  • Former editor-in-chief of InStyle Laura Brown shares advice on changing careers

    03:38

  • Migrants are falling prey to social media misinformation about U.S.-Mexico border 

    04:06

  • NY’s Attorney General looks at social media platforms after Buffalo massacre

    06:26

  • YouTube videos that allegedly taught Buffalo suspect to modify gun are still online 

    01:57

NBC News NOW

Family sues Meta over preteen girl’s 'addictive' use of Instagram

11:17

NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by one family suing Instagram’s parent company Meta, claiming the app fueled “addictive behaviors” in their preteen daughter including an eating disorder and thoughts of suicide. A spokesperson for Instagram has declined to comment on the lawsuit, in the past, leaders have publicly downplayed any negative effects on teenagers. June 8, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Family sues Meta over preteen girl’s 'addictive' use of Instagram

    11:17
  • UP NEXT

    New Orleans police see rise in 'stunt driving' incidents

    02:00

  • Elon Musk threatens to withdraw from Twitter deal over bot data

    04:12

  • Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter deal, says company violated acquisition agreement

    01:26

  • Google ordered to pay Australian politician over defamatory YouTube videos

    01:38

  • How easy is it to use social media to sway opinions about trials?

    02:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All