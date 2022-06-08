Family sues Meta over preteen girl’s 'addictive' use of Instagram

- Now Playing
Family sues Meta over preteen girl’s 'addictive' use of Instagram11:17
New Orleans police see rise in 'stunt driving' incidents02:00
Elon Musk threatens to withdraw from Twitter deal over bot data04:12
Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter deal, says company violated acquisition agreement01:26
Google ordered to pay Australian politician over defamatory YouTube videos01:38
How easy is it to use social media to sway opinions about trials?02:23
Depp-Heard verdict puts spotlight on social media influence in court02:14
Victims of abuse take to social media after Depp-Heard verdict02:47
Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as COO of Meta after 14 years04:30
Supreme Court blocks Texas law intended to restrict social media sites from controlling content00:26
AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities06:30
Meet the TikToker going viral for eating sandwiches with strangers04:23
Testimony concludes in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial03:02
Social media users spread baseless theory that Texas shooter was transgender01:57
How to spot warning signs before a mass shooting03:20
Starbucks sued over union retaliation claims09:30
Former editor-in-chief of InStyle Laura Brown shares advice on changing careers03:38
Migrants are falling prey to social media misinformation about U.S.-Mexico border04:06
NY’s Attorney General looks at social media platforms after Buffalo massacre06:26
YouTube videos that allegedly taught Buffalo suspect to modify gun are still online01:57
