IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fan files lawsuit after Morgan Wallen cancels concert in Mississippi

    02:53
  • UP NEXT

    Steven Spielberg says he regrets editing out guns from ‘E.T.’

    04:34

  • Michelle Min Sterling on strong female characters in ‘Camp Zero’

    05:43

  • Amy Poehler on her favorite Swedish words, old journal entries

    10:21

  • Hoda & Jenna weigh in on spoons, hydration, other viral debates

    04:35

  • Dylan Sprouse on rigorous diet for his role in ‘Beautiful Disaster’

    04:58

  • Amy Poehler talks ‘Swedish Death Cleaning’ and tour with Tina Fey

    06:06

  • Beloved ‘Fraiser’ character Roz Doyle to return for series reboot

    00:54

  • Hugh Grant to play an Oompa Loompa in new ‘Willy Wonka’ film

    01:01

  • Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in new trailer for ‘The Flash’

    01:12

  • Wynonna Judd opens up on continuing mother’s legacy in new doc

    00:55

  • Ed Sheeran testifies in copyright trial brought by 'Let's Get It On' co-writer

    02:58

  • Bud Light fallout intensifies over trans partnership

    04:44

  • Harry Belafonte dies at 96

    00:29

  • Madison Beer opens up about facing harsh criticism online

    05:04

  • Toni Braxton opens up about her lupus-related health emergency

    08:25

  • Singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96

    03:00

  • Bill Bellamy on new memoir full of MTV stories and ‘90s throwbacks

    04:55

  • Laura Dern opens up about writing book with mom, Diane Ladd

    06:29

  • Hoda Kotb’s ‘Making Space’ podcast wins Webby Award

    00:43

NBC News NOW

Fan files lawsuit after Morgan Wallen cancels concert in Mississippi

02:53

A fan filed a lawsuit against Morgan Wallen after the country singer canceled his performance at Vaught-Hemingway stadium on the University of Mississippi campus, saying he lost his voice. The fan claims they didn't receive their refund for the show. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz shares the latest.April 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Fan files lawsuit after Morgan Wallen cancels concert in Mississippi

    02:53
  • UP NEXT

    Steven Spielberg says he regrets editing out guns from ‘E.T.’

    04:34

  • Michelle Min Sterling on strong female characters in ‘Camp Zero’

    05:43

  • Amy Poehler on her favorite Swedish words, old journal entries

    10:21

  • Hoda & Jenna weigh in on spoons, hydration, other viral debates

    04:35

  • Dylan Sprouse on rigorous diet for his role in ‘Beautiful Disaster’

    04:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All