IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fani Willis talks about the 'tension' in her relationship with Nathan Wade
Feb. 15, 202401:05
  • Now Playing

    Fani Willis talks about the 'tension' in her relationship with Nathan Wade

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Prosecutor in Georgia Trump case questioned about relationship with Fani Willis

    02:29

  • Nathan Wade says Fani Willis reimbursed him for trips in cash

    00:43

  • Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to allegation of improper relationship with prosecutor

    03:28

  • Cyberattack strikes Fulton County and offices of Fani Willis

    01:13

  • Appeals court rejects Mark Meadows’ bid to move his Georgia case out of state court

    04:16

  • Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    02:34

  • Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    01:20

  • Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

    04:02

  • Trump lawyers fight to dismiss election interference and hush money cases

    04:00

  • Trump co-defendant Jeffrey Clark tries to move Georgia case to federal court

    05:45

  • 'Troubling for the country': Graham responds to Georgia special grand jury report

    02:04

  • Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against 21 other people in Trump case

    02:31

  • Trump gives notice he may seek to move Georgia case to federal court

    00:49

  • Judge denies Chesebro motion to sever Georgia election case from Powell

    01:08

  • Chaos and multiple trial dates predicted for Trump Georgia election case

    03:09

  • Donald Trump's election fraud case in Georgia set to be televised

    02:28

  • Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case

    01:09

  • What Mark Meadows could gain if his case moves to federal court

    03:23

  • High-stakes hearing in Georgia on Monday as Mark Meadows seeks to move case to federal court

    01:43

NBC News NOW

Fani Willis talks about the 'tension' in her relationship with Nathan Wade

01:05

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said the end of her relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade had nothing to do with the timing of the indictments in the Georgia election interference case.Feb. 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Fani Willis talks about the 'tension' in her relationship with Nathan Wade

    01:05
  • UP NEXT

    Prosecutor in Georgia Trump case questioned about relationship with Fani Willis

    02:29

  • Nathan Wade says Fani Willis reimbursed him for trips in cash

    00:43

  • Fulton County DA Fani Willis responds to allegation of improper relationship with prosecutor

    03:28

  • Cyberattack strikes Fulton County and offices of Fani Willis

    01:13

  • Appeals court rejects Mark Meadows’ bid to move his Georgia case out of state court

    04:16
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All