IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fans cheer for Caitlin Clark ahead of record breaking game
Feb. 16, 202401:39

  • California teen arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting

    04:21

  • Colorado teens earn first ever cornhole scholarship

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Fans cheer for Caitlin Clark ahead of record breaking game

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Two teens in custody after deadly Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting

    02:40

  • All victims at Children’s Mercy Hospital will fully recover after shooting

    01:58

  • ‘My bag saved my life,’ Kansas City shooting witness says

    00:59

  • At least 7 firefighters injured in Los Angeles truck explosion

    01:10

  • Crews clean up at Kansas City shooting scene

    01:23

  • California teen arrested after allegedly making 3D printed gun

    01:30

  • South Carolina deputies charged with making prank calls on duty

    01:15

  • Arizona school fires Rachel Dolezal over OnlyFans account

    01:18

  • California teen charged in school shooting plot

    01:45

  • Four Atlanta students injured in shooting outside high school

    01:28

  • 'Odysseus' successfully launches atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

    00:47

  • Florida deputy who shot at man after mistaking falling acorn for gunfire resigns

    02:03

  • Why singles are experiencing dating app fatigue

    03:25

  • Mysterious stingray pregnancy leaves many to wonder if shark is father

    04:00

  • Study finds sewage, pollution from Mexican river poses health risk to Americans

    02:54

  • Video captures sound of gunshots, people running at Kansas City Chiefs parade

    01:28

  • Minnesota bill aims to fine unruly fans at youth sports games

    02:21

NBC News NOW

Fans cheer for Caitlin Clark ahead of record breaking game

01:39

Caitlin Clark has amassed fans from coast-to-coast who were cheering for her leading up to her record breaking game. NBC News’ Harry Smith reflects on Clark’s impact and career leading up to the historic moment. Feb. 16, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • California teen arrested for allegedly plotting a school shooting

    04:21

  • Colorado teens earn first ever cornhole scholarship

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Fans cheer for Caitlin Clark ahead of record breaking game

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    Two teens in custody after deadly Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting

    02:40

  • All victims at Children’s Mercy Hospital will fully recover after shooting

    01:58

  • ‘My bag saved my life,’ Kansas City shooting witness says

    00:59
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All