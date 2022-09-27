IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Far-right nationalist Giorgia Meloni elected as Italy's first female prime minister

02:39

Italy elected their first-ever female prime minister and the country's first far-right candidate to hold that office since World War II. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez explains how her victory signals growing frustration with a stagnant economy and an ongoing migrant crisis as other nations look on with caution at her ultraconservative agenda. Sept. 27, 2022

