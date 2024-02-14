IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Farmworkers in India protest over crop prices

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows Rafah hospital compound coming under fire

    01:04

  • Video shows displaced Gazans leaving Rafah as Israel attacks

    01:27

  • Video shows a Gazan doctor running to save a man shot outside a hospital

    00:44

  • Displaced Gazan families find shelter in a destroyed school

    01:11

  • Dramatic new video shows moment Israel rescued 2 hostages from Gaza

    01:45

  • 27-year-old doctor cares for 850 patients in Gaza’s last standing hospital

    05:39

  • Israeli forces storm Gaza Strip apartment, rescue two hostages

    03:46

  • 'Where do you flee in a conflict?': U.N.'s Gaza chief on refugees' plight

    01:30

  • Palestinian children among the wounded in Israel's bombardment of Rafah

    01:15

  • WATCH: Rescued Israeli hostages reunited with loved ones

    00:54

  • 'Let's be serious': E.U.'s top diplomat responds to Trump's NATO remarks

    00:50

  • Israel rescues 2 hostages in Gaza as it bombards Rafah

    01:31

  • Biden tells Netanyahu Rafah incursions should not go ahead without plan to ensure civilians’ safety

    02:06

  • Fear spreads in Rafah after Israel announces plans for ground invasion

    02:00

  • Non-profit pushes for U.S. aid to help demine Ukraine

    04:31

  • Rafah airstrike kills children of displaced families

    01:41

  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un takes daughter Kim Ju Ae to military parade

    00:40

  • Ousted Ukrainian commander Gen. Zaluzhny awarded highest accolade

    00:39

  • Eiffel Tower model made from matchsticks will enter the record books

    01:20

NBC News NOW

Farmworkers in India protest over crop prices

02:27

Farmworkers in India are protesting to demand guaranteed crop prices. The outrage follows another series of protests from farmworkers across Europe who are concerned about climate change and globalization. Feb. 14, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Farmworkers in India protest over crop prices

    02:27
  • UP NEXT

    Video shows Rafah hospital compound coming under fire

    01:04

  • Video shows displaced Gazans leaving Rafah as Israel attacks

    01:27

  • Video shows a Gazan doctor running to save a man shot outside a hospital

    00:44

  • Displaced Gazan families find shelter in a destroyed school

    01:11

  • Dramatic new video shows moment Israel rescued 2 hostages from Gaza

    01:45
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All