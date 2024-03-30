IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fast food franchisees fear business woes after California’s wage hike
March 30, 202403:14
  • Now Playing

    Fast food franchisees fear business woes after California’s wage hike

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Sam Bankman-Fried faces sentencing in cryptocurrency fraud scheme

    03:03

  • CEO Laurie Ann Goldman leads revival of Tupperware brand

    06:30

  • Powerball jackpot climbs to $800 million after no winner

    00:25

  • DOJ announces antitrust lawsuit against Apple over smartphone monopoly allegations

    03:37

  • Garland announces lawsuit against Apple on alleged smartphone 'monopoly power'

    09:13

  • How buyers and sellers can save money with real estate ruling

    03:50

  • Tax season 2024: What's new this year and how to file for free

    05:13

  • Inflation on the menu: San Francisco's $22 burrito

    02:21

  • Mega Millions jackpot rises to $792 million after no winners

    00:41

  • Biden administration plans to cap credit card late fees at $8

    00:29

  • Avoid these common mistakes that can delay your tax return

    04:52

  • 'Aisle' be darned: How to save money at the grocery store

    04:08

  • $1 billion up for grabs as Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots grow

    00:26

  • Consumers shop for cheaper brands and knockoffs amid inflation

    03:07

  • Wendy's considers surge pricing: Will other fast food chains follow?

    03:31

  • Are viral money-saving hacks all over social media worth the hype?

    03:37

  • What to know about retirement as Baby Boomers set to turn 65

    03:14

  • Tips for managing fees associated with popular payment apps

    04:21

  • Median home price rises again: What house hunters need to know

    03:24

NBC News NOW

Fast food franchisees fear business woes after California’s wage hike

03:14

Fast food workers in California will have more cash in their pockets when a new law kicks in that raises the minimum wage from $16 to $20. However, some business owners worry the wage increase will negatively impact their bottom line.March 30, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Fast food franchisees fear business woes after California’s wage hike

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    Sam Bankman-Fried faces sentencing in cryptocurrency fraud scheme

    03:03

  • CEO Laurie Ann Goldman leads revival of Tupperware brand

    06:30

  • Powerball jackpot climbs to $800 million after no winner

    00:25

  • DOJ announces antitrust lawsuit against Apple over smartphone monopoly allegations

    03:37

  • Garland announces lawsuit against Apple on alleged smartphone 'monopoly power'

    09:13
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All