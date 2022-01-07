IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Father of Ahmaud Arbery speaks after men convicted of killing his son sentenced to life

    'These people are dangerous': Black women officers allege discrimination by Baltimore police department

  • One man dead after North Carolina road rage shooting

  • Queensbridge community shares hopes for NYPD's first Black female commissioner

  • Internet calls Elmo ‘savage’ after feud with pet rock goes viral

  • ‘Good to Know’ Headlines: 'Robocall' complaints jump 25 percent and NASA announces Amazon’s Alexa will go to space

  • Female police officers file lawsuits against departments over gender and racial discrimination

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers seek new trial after juror reveals they were sexually abused

  • Men convicted in killing of Ahmaud Arbery to face sentencing

  • Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates

  • Global Covid cases surpass 300 million amid omicron surge

  • Mexican mothers search for their missing children in cases often linked to cartels

  • What Gen Z Americans think of the state of U.S. politics

  • American figure skater Timothy LeDuc could become first out nonbinary Winter Olympian

  • What parents need to know as CDC authorizes Covid booster for 12 to 15-year-olds

  • Capitol police on high alert one year after Jan. 6 riot

  • Chicago schools cancel class after teachers union votes to go remote

  • Mountaineer flies trans Pride flag on world's highest peaks

  • CDC clarifies testing guidance for those ready to end quarantine

Father of Ahmaud Arbery speaks after men convicted of killing his son sentenced to life

Marcus Arbery, father of Ahmaud Arbery, speaks after the three men who were convicted of killing his son have been sentenced to life in prison. Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael to life in prison without possibility of parole and William "Roddie" Bryan to life in prison with possibility of parole.Jan. 7, 2022

