Father of Ahmaud Arbery speaks after men convicted of killing his son sentenced to life
05:30
Marcus Arbery, father of Ahmaud Arbery, speaks after the three men who were convicted of killing his son have been sentenced to life in prison. Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory McMichael to life in prison without possibility of parole and William "Roddie" Bryan to life in prison with possibility of parole.Jan. 7, 2022
More parents delay retirement to pay kid's student loans
04:52
