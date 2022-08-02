IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Student athletes face uncertainty after colleges go silent post-Roe

    02:50

  • Michigan voters react to Trump endorsement of gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon

    03:17

  • Independent bookstores grow in diversity, number

    03:05

  • NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games

    00:26

  • Death toll increases from eastern Kentucky flooding, more rain expected

    04:22

  • Twin sisters’ story inspires Massachusetts to ban discrimination of natural hair

    02:46

  • Biden, Xi phone call included discussion of climate change, health security and Taiwan

    02:30

  • Kansas proposal to be first ballot test of state abortion rights since Roe reversal

    02:30

  • Trump lawyers press claim of legal immunity from Jan. 6 civil lawsuits

    02:11

  • Feds obtain search warrant for phone of former Trump lawyer John Eastman

    01:50

  • Blinken says U.S. offered Russia deal for WNBA star Brittney Griner

    05:11

  • Two former Minneapolis officers sentenced to prison for violating George Floyd's rights

    02:14

  • Fed raises interest rates 0.75% in hopes to combat inflation

    05:16

  • Businesses introduce company-wide holidays to avoid employee burnout

    03:54

  • Indiana considers bill to ban nearly all abortions

    02:23

  • Instagram CEO releases video explaining changes to app following backlash from users

    03:36

  • Jared Kushner says he underwent thyroid cancer surgery in 2019

    01:07

  • New York man details experience with monkeypox

    04:25

  • 'Pilgrimage of penance': Pope apologizes for Catholic Church's role in abuse of Indigenous children

    03:04

  • State legislators look to Mexico for direction on abortion rights efforts

    03:03

NBC News NOW

Father of child killed in Sandy Hook says he experienced 'hell' because of Alex Jones' lies

03:14

The father of a child killed in Sandy Hook says he experienced “living hell” because of the lies that Alex Jones told about the deadly classroom shooting. A jury will decide how much parents will receive after Jones falsely told his audience that the shooting was a hoax. Aug. 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Student athletes face uncertainty after colleges go silent post-Roe

    02:50

  • Michigan voters react to Trump endorsement of gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon

    03:17

  • Independent bookstores grow in diversity, number

    03:05

  • NFL suspends Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games

    00:26

  • Death toll increases from eastern Kentucky flooding, more rain expected

    04:22

  • Twin sisters’ story inspires Massachusetts to ban discrimination of natural hair

    02:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All