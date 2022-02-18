Father of Daunte Wright at Kim Potter sentencing: 'He was my reason to do better'
03:53
Arbuey Wright, the father of Daunte Wright, spoke emotionally at the sentencing for Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer convicted of killing his son. Wright said "nothing will be the same" since his son's death and called for Potter to receive the maximum sentence.Feb. 18, 2022
WATCH: Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for Daunte Wright killing
01:43
Kim Potter to Daunte Wright's family: 'I am so sorry that I hurt you so badly'
01:27
Now Playing
Father of Daunte Wright at Kim Potter sentencing: 'He was my reason to do better'
03:53
UP NEXT
How the move to 5G could impact alarm systems and medical devices
03:41
California unveils plan to live with virus post-pandemic: What is an endemic stage?
03:32
Congress passes short-term spending bill to avert government shutdown