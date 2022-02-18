IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Ex-police officer Kim Potter sentenced to two years for fatally shooting Daunte Wright

  • WATCH: Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for Daunte Wright killing

    01:43

  • Kim Potter to Daunte Wright's family: 'I am so sorry that I hurt you so badly'

    01:27
  • Now Playing

    Father of Daunte Wright at Kim Potter sentencing: 'He was my reason to do better'

    03:53
  • UP NEXT

    How the move to 5G could impact alarm systems and medical devices

    03:41

  • California unveils plan to live with virus post-pandemic: What is an endemic stage?

    03:32

  • Congress passes short-term spending bill to avert government shutdown

    03:29

  • Daunte Wright's mother at Kim Potter's sentencing: 'How much time is my son's life worth?'

    09:24

  • ‘Good to Know’ headlines: Anthropologie recalls candles and Amazon increases Prime fee

    01:56

  • Carnegie Classification System updates focus on socioeconomic mobility

    08:48

  • U.S. Army has new strategy to tackle climate change

    06:43

  • Convicted murderer caught after escaping prison by impersonating FBI agent

    02:29

  • Brazilian mudslide death toll rises as rescue efforts ramp up

    03:01

  • LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford walks away after reporter falls off stage

    01:43

  • Authorities claim ‘crime tourists’ are targeting high-end homes across U.S.

    03:10

  • Afghan refugee turned international soccer star shares her inspiring story

    03:03

  • Teachers struggle as debate continues over teaching race during Black History Month

    04:34

  • Tesla under federal investigation for 'phantom braking'

    03:25

  • The legacy of Loretta's Authentic Pralines still provides sweet treats for New Orleans

    03:59

  • Judge rules Trump, children must sit for deposition in civil case involving business practices

    03:35

  • Democrats tell Biden it's time for changes at White House

    02:24

NBC News NOW

Father of Daunte Wright at Kim Potter sentencing: 'He was my reason to do better'

03:53

Arbuey Wright, the father of Daunte Wright, spoke emotionally at the sentencing for Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer convicted of killing his son. Wright said "nothing will be the same" since his son's death and called for Potter to receive the maximum sentence.Feb. 18, 2022

  • WATCH: Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for Daunte Wright killing

    01:43

  • Kim Potter to Daunte Wright's family: 'I am so sorry that I hurt you so badly'

    01:27
  • Now Playing

    Father of Daunte Wright at Kim Potter sentencing: 'He was my reason to do better'

    03:53
  • UP NEXT

    How the move to 5G could impact alarm systems and medical devices

    03:41

  • California unveils plan to live with virus post-pandemic: What is an endemic stage?

    03:32

  • Congress passes short-term spending bill to avert government shutdown

    03:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All