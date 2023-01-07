IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Father of Idaho murder victim speaks out after seeing daughter's alleged killer in court

    From battlefield to internet sleuthing: Exposing U.S. white supremacy

  • 'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah sentenced to 6.5 years for wire fraud

  • Six-year-old in custody after Virginia teacher was shot 

  • Shootings target homes, office of New Mexico politicians

  • ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Jen Shah sentenced to 6.5 years in fraud case

  • ‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah arrives for sentencing in federal fraud case

  • Court documents reveal how police tracked Idaho murder suspect

  • Multiple people shot in Miami Gardens, Florida

  • Mexico faces violence after son of 'El Chapo' captured

  • Police: Utah father killed family of eight in murder-suicide

  • Eight family members found dead inside Utah home

  • Newly released video shows chaos during NYC subway shooting

  • Attacker chews off man's ear on Oregon train platform

  • Family of 8 found dead in Utah home

  • How bloggers shaped the Tory Lanez trial

  • Texas man accused of kidnapping woman met on Bumble app

  • First openly transgender woman executed in Missouri

  • Driver arrested for attempted murder after Tesla drove off California cliff 

  • N.Y. Congressman-elect Santos to take office despite campaign controversy

Father of Idaho murder victim speaks out after seeing daughter's alleged killer in court

The father of one of the University of Idaho murder victims is now speaking out, describing the long-awaited moment in court where he sat in the same room as his daughter’s alleged killer. NBC News’ Dana Griffin reports on the new details he revealed about why it took so long for authorities to be notified by the surviving roommate on the day of the murder. Jan. 7, 2023

