IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Father of Oxford school shooter allegedly threatened prosecutor
March 20, 202402:46

  • Chicago begins evicting migrants from shelters

    02:49
  • Now Playing

    Father of Oxford school shooter allegedly threatened prosecutor

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Florida man sues St. Petersburg police after ride in van causes injury

    03:01

  • Basketball team rallies around hospitalized coach

    02:03

  • Mystery deepens 11 days after college student went missing in Nashville

    01:30

  • Two former deputies in Mississippi 'goon squad' sentenced for torturing black men

    01:43

  • Medical abortions on the rise after Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:17

  • Missing toddler Elijah Vue's blanket found along Wisconsin road

    01:56

  • California police: Toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that killed a 2-year-old

    02:03

  • Bodycam shows missing college student Riley Strain moments before his disappearance

    00:22

  • Second suspect named in Maryland teen's 1970 murder

    02:28

  • Hearing begins in alleged California exorcism death

    01:49

  • Biden and Trump loom large over primary races in 6 states

    03:27

  • Blinken reiterates support for the Philippines amid tensions with China

    01:16

  • Cyclists in Washington State fight off cougar to save friend

    02:30

  • LAPD forms task force to combat 'burglary tourists' targeting neighborhoods

    02:51

  • Florida deputy fatally shoots man after being dragged by suspect's car

    02:25

  • Ohio mother who left toddler alone for 10 days sentenced in her murder

    00:57

  • Spring break chaos and crackdowns in Florida

    01:52

  • U.S. military sea drones warn of potential threats

    02:00

NBC News NOW

Father of Oxford school shooter allegedly threatened prosecutor

02:46

James Crumbley, the father of Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley, allegedly made threats toward the prosecutor in his involuntary manslaughter trial. Crumbley made the comments to his sister while his case was pending, according to sources close to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.March 20, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Chicago begins evicting migrants from shelters

    02:49
  • Now Playing

    Father of Oxford school shooter allegedly threatened prosecutor

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Florida man sues St. Petersburg police after ride in van causes injury

    03:01

  • Basketball team rallies around hospitalized coach

    02:03

  • Mystery deepens 11 days after college student went missing in Nashville

    01:30

  • Two former deputies in Mississippi 'goon squad' sentenced for torturing black men

    01:43
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All