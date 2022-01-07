Father, stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery arrested
Adam Montgomery who is the father of missing 7-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. Harmony's stepmother Kayla Montgomery was also arrested and charged with welfare fraud. NBC News' Maura Barrett has the latest.Jan. 7, 2022
Father, stepmother of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery arrested
