Father writes song 'Be Strong' to newborn son in NICU

Body of 51-year-old woman found inside duffel bag in NYC03:20
Utah police find California teen alive after 2019 disappearance03:40
Officials brace for influx of migrants at U.S. border when Title 42 ends04:15
- Now Playing
Father writes song 'Be Strong' to newborn son in NICU02:19
- UP NEXT
Massachusetts teenager thwarts burglary with kitchen knives01:39
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' website Infowars files for bankruptcy04:35
NBC News investigates how 'Russian Gatsby' moved his billions02:52
Gay couple suing NYC over denying IVF coverage: ‘We can’t afford’ to start family without benefits06:24
Democrats still aiming to pass pieces of Biden's 'Build Back Better' plan03:24
Alex Jones' Infowars files for bankruptcy00:20
Where's my tax refund? How to get your money faster02:54
Supreme Court declines to hear case over vaccine mandate for New York City teachers02:13
How Russian forces are attempting to advance in eastern Ukraine01:25
Lawmakers raise concerns over Jan. 6 helping create blueprint for success next time03:14
Investigation underway after child found dead in Indiana woods00:16
Researchers explore solutions for Covid long haulers06:10
Photographing the war in Ukraine08:26
Trump endorses J.D. Vance against GOP advice02:37
Protests continue in Michigan after deadly police shooting03:09
New Yorkers on edge over subway danger following Brooklyn shooting03:22
Body of 51-year-old woman found inside duffel bag in NYC03:20
Utah police find California teen alive after 2019 disappearance03:40
Officials brace for influx of migrants at U.S. border when Title 42 ends04:15
- Now Playing
Father writes song 'Be Strong' to newborn son in NICU02:19
- UP NEXT
Massachusetts teenager thwarts burglary with kitchen knives01:39
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' website Infowars files for bankruptcy04:35
Play All