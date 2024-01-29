IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
FBI arrests man who allegedly threatened to bomb Massachusetts synagogue

01:18

The FBI arrested a Massachusetts man for allegedly making a series of threats to members of the Jewish community in Attleboro and threatening to bomb a synagogue, according to federal prosecutors. NBC News' Tom Winter reports on the circumstances of the threat.Jan. 29, 2024

