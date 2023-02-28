FBI believes Covid originated from Chinese lab leak, says agency director

- Now Playing
FBI believes Covid originated from Chinese lab leak, says agency director03:58
- UP NEXT
Savannah Guthrie test positive for COVID-19 during live broadcast00:22
Hong Kong will ease most requirements for Covid-19 masks, but these residents will still wear them01:03
Covid-19 ‘likely’ stemmed from accidental lab leak in China, according to DOE02:09
Report suggests COVID-19 likely originated from lab leak in Wuhan02:36
New study finds immunity from Covid infection provides strong protection04:29
Biden: 'We've broken the Covid grip on us'01:15
Virginia researchers work on solution for loss of smell from Covid infection04:42
Billions stolen in Covid-related fraud, according to estimates01:58
White House announces end to Covid public health emergency02:33
Study finds Covid infections linked to high cholesterol00:44
FDA could recommend yearly Covid booster06:41
CDC to utilize airplane sewage to track new Covid variants02:04
Everything you need to know about a new Covid strain spreading across U.S.03:24
Concerns over Covid spike in China grow ahead of Lunar New Year03:30
China scraps quarantine requirement as it open the borders02:15
Tears of joy follow easing of international travel in and out of China01:05
Chinese hospitals overwhelmed as Covid cases surge02:30
U.S. reinstates negative Covid tests for travelers from China02:29
Some schools return to masking amid tripledemic02:08
- Now Playing
FBI believes Covid originated from Chinese lab leak, says agency director03:58
- UP NEXT
Savannah Guthrie test positive for COVID-19 during live broadcast00:22
Hong Kong will ease most requirements for Covid-19 masks, but these residents will still wear them01:03
Covid-19 ‘likely’ stemmed from accidental lab leak in China, according to DOE02:09
Report suggests COVID-19 likely originated from lab leak in Wuhan02:36
New study finds immunity from Covid infection provides strong protection04:29
Play All