IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Safety and security’ among top issues for voters ahead of Biden’s State of the Union

    03:38
  • Now Playing

    FBI foils alleged racially motivated plot to attack Baltimore’s power grid

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Rescue teams battle cold weather, dangerous conditions in Turkey and Syria

    03:46

  • Breaking down Biden’s economic agenda ahead of the State of the Union

    03:47

  • Biden prepares to deliver State of the Union address to a divided Congress

    04:28

  • Rescue teams dig through piles of rubble after two earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

    03:49

  • Doctor near earthquake epicenter says 'the situation was very catastrophic'

    05:05

  • Turkey and Syria struck by 7.8 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes

    05:07

  • Nearly 600,000 migrants left in legal limbo after being released into U.S.

    03:40

  • Grammy Awards to make a star-studded return to Los Angeles

    04:41

  • U.S. economy adds 517,000 jobs in January

    04:56

  • FBI expected to search Mike Pence’s home for classified documents

    04:13

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar defiant after GOP vote to remove her from Foreign Affairs Committee

    04:17

  • Why officials are already preparing for 2024 election deniers

    04:22

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 0.25%

    04:24

  • No classified documents found during FBI search of Biden’s Delaware beach home

    04:22

  • Biden, lawmakers face growing pressure over police reform bills

    04:08

  • Thousands gather at emotional funeral service for Tyre Nichols

    06:30

  • Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady announces his retirement ‘for good’

    04:49

  • Pope Francis holds Mass during trip to Congo

    01:50

NBC News NOW

FBI foils alleged racially motivated plot to attack Baltimore’s power grid

03:35

FBI agents in Baltimore have released disturbing images of two suspects who they say were planning to take down the city’s power grid in an alleged racially motivated plot that aimed to “completely destroy the city.” NBC News’ Stephanie Gosk breaks down what authorities have revealed about the foiled plot and the suspects. Feb. 7, 2023

  • ‘Safety and security’ among top issues for voters ahead of Biden’s State of the Union

    03:38
  • Now Playing

    FBI foils alleged racially motivated plot to attack Baltimore’s power grid

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Rescue teams battle cold weather, dangerous conditions in Turkey and Syria

    03:46

  • Breaking down Biden’s economic agenda ahead of the State of the Union

    03:47

  • Biden prepares to deliver State of the Union address to a divided Congress

    04:28

  • Rescue teams dig through piles of rubble after two earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

    03:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All