FBI informant Smirnov arrested again over charges on false Hunter Biden reports
Feb. 22, 202401:56

NBC News NOW

FBI informant Smirnov arrested again over charges on false Hunter Biden reports

01:56

Alexander Smirnov, the FBI informant charged with lying about President Biden and his son Hunter, has been arrested again days after his first court appearance in Las Vegas. Allegedly agents appeared with a valid arrest warrant out of the central district of California and took him into custody for the same charges.Feb. 22, 2024

