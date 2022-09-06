IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    FBI investigating cyber attacks on schools by ransomware group

    Woman stuck upside down at the gym uses Apple Watch to call 911

  • Apple employees demand more flexibility for company's return to office plan 

  • Get the whole family organized for school, work with these gadgets

  • How DALL-E 2 is changing the art world with words and images

  • NASA evaluates Artemis engine problems ahead of next launch day

  • NASA scraps Artemis launch after fuel leaks, storm concerns

  • NASA postpones launch of Artemis 1 over engine issues

  • Former astronaut Mike Massimino on significance of Artemis launch

  • Technical issues threaten to delay NASA's Artemis rocket launch

  • NASA blasts off to the moon in the new age of the space race

  • ‘Everything is not going to go as you expect it to' on NASA's Artemis test flight: Space agency administrator

  • Wordle is now available in The New York Times crossword app

  • Ex-chief of Twitter cybersecurity files complaint about platform's 'extreme' security deficiencies

  • Apple announces serious security flaw: Here’s how to protect your data

  • NASA's Artemis rocket rolled out to launch pad ahead of moon shot

  • Are you being tracked? How companies are monitoring productivity

  • Shocking car thefts caught on camera in new online trend

  • Metaverse 101: Experiencing virtual reality for the first time

  • Real estate in the metaverse: buying real-life and NFT properties

FBI investigating cyber attacks on schools by ransomware group

The FBI is investigating new cyber security threats directed toward schools, claiming they are being carried out by a ransomware group called Vice Society. NBC News’ Tom Winter reports on how officials are warning cyberattacks may increase as the new school year gets underway as groups see opportunities in districts with limited cybersecurity resources. Sept. 6, 2022

