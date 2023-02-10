IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia launches new wave of strikes in Ukraine

    03:09
    FBI piece together debris from suspected Chinese spy balloon

    06:05
    Former Vice President Pence subpoenaed by Jan. 6 special counsel

    05:45

  • Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues after courthouse bomb threat

    04:31

  • Senators to receive classified briefing on alleged Chinese spy balloon

    04:20

  • Biden to speak at University of Tampa following State of the Union address

    03:29

  • White Helmets volunteers ‘digging and digging for hours’ in search for earthquake survivors

    04:00

  • Biden touts administration’s accomplishments in State of the Union address

    07:31

  • How college students are reacting to Biden’s State of the Union

    04:04

  • Navy releases new images of Chinese spy balloon recovery off East Coast

    03:25

  • ‘We haven’t slept’ since powerful earthquake struck Turkey, UNICEF worker says

    03:28

  • ‘Safety and security’ among top issues for voters ahead of Biden’s State of the Union

    03:38

  • FBI foils alleged racially motivated plot to attack Baltimore’s power grid

    03:35

  • Rescue teams battle cold weather, dangerous conditions in Turkey and Syria

    03:46

  • Breaking down Biden’s economic agenda ahead of the State of the Union

    03:47

  • Biden prepares to deliver State of the Union address to a divided Congress

    04:28

  • Rescue teams dig through piles of rubble after two earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

    03:49

  • Doctor near earthquake epicenter says 'the situation was very catastrophic'

    05:05

  • Turkey and Syria struck by 7.8 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes

    05:07

  • Nearly 600,000 migrants left in legal limbo after being released into U.S.

    03:40

FBI piece together debris from suspected Chinese spy balloon

06:05

Newly declassified information is shedding light on the suspected Chinese spy balloon that entered U.S. airspace last week and was shot down off the East Coast as FBI counterintelligence experts on electronic spying piece together debris. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin and military expert at Defense Priorities, Daniel Davis, have the details. Feb. 10, 2023

  • Now Playing

