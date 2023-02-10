FBI piece together debris from suspected Chinese spy balloon

Russia launches new wave of strikes in Ukraine03:09
- Now Playing
FBI piece together debris from suspected Chinese spy balloon06:05
- UP NEXT
Former Vice President Pence subpoenaed by Jan. 6 special counsel05:45
Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues after courthouse bomb threat04:31
Senators to receive classified briefing on alleged Chinese spy balloon04:20
Biden to speak at University of Tampa following State of the Union address03:29
White Helmets volunteers ‘digging and digging for hours’ in search for earthquake survivors04:00
Biden touts administration’s accomplishments in State of the Union address07:31
How college students are reacting to Biden’s State of the Union04:04
Navy releases new images of Chinese spy balloon recovery off East Coast03:25
‘We haven’t slept’ since powerful earthquake struck Turkey, UNICEF worker says03:28
‘Safety and security’ among top issues for voters ahead of Biden’s State of the Union03:38
FBI foils alleged racially motivated plot to attack Baltimore’s power grid03:35
Rescue teams battle cold weather, dangerous conditions in Turkey and Syria03:46
Breaking down Biden’s economic agenda ahead of the State of the Union03:47
Biden prepares to deliver State of the Union address to a divided Congress04:28
Rescue teams dig through piles of rubble after two earthquakes in Turkey and Syria03:49
Doctor near earthquake epicenter says 'the situation was very catastrophic'05:05
Turkey and Syria struck by 7.8 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes05:07
Nearly 600,000 migrants left in legal limbo after being released into U.S.03:40
Russia launches new wave of strikes in Ukraine03:09
- Now Playing
FBI piece together debris from suspected Chinese spy balloon06:05
- UP NEXT
Former Vice President Pence subpoenaed by Jan. 6 special counsel05:45
Murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues after courthouse bomb threat04:31
Senators to receive classified briefing on alleged Chinese spy balloon04:20
Biden to speak at University of Tampa following State of the Union address03:29
Play All