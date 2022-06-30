IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Celebrating 15 years of Apple's iPhone

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    FCC calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from app stores

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Young adults react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on social media

    03:25

  • TikTok finance influencer shares her best money-saving tips

    05:08

  • Companies face backlash for selling Juneteenth branded products 

    04:20

  • Gullah Geechee community using TikTok to pass on culture to next generation

    04:57

  • FBI says fraud on LinkedIn a ‘significant threat’

    05:08

  • TikTok star says she was turned away from horse ranch and mocked because of her weight

    02:40

  • Family sues Meta over preteen girl’s 'addictive' use of Instagram

    11:17

  • New Orleans police see rise in 'stunt driving' incidents

    02:00

  • Elon Musk threatens to withdraw from Twitter deal over bot data

    04:12

  • Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter deal, says company violated acquisition agreement

    01:26

  • Google ordered to pay Australian politician over defamatory YouTube videos

    01:38

  • How easy is it to use social media to sway opinions about trials?

    02:23

  • Depp-Heard verdict puts spotlight on social media influence in court

    02:14

  • Victims of abuse take to social media after Depp-Heard verdict 

    02:47

  • Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as COO of Meta after 14 years

    04:30

  • Supreme Court blocks Texas law intended to restrict social media sites from controlling content

    00:26

  • AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities

    06:30

  • Meet the TikToker going viral for eating sandwiches with strangers

    04:23

NBC News NOW

FCC calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from app stores

02:18

The FFC commissioner calls on tech giants Apple and Google to remove the popular social media app TikTok from their app stores, calling it a “sophisticated surveillance tool” used by China to collect user information. NBC News’ Jacob Ward has the latest on privacy concerns. June 30, 2022

  • Celebrating 15 years of Apple's iPhone

    02:51
  • Now Playing

    FCC calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from app stores

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    Young adults react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on social media

    03:25

  • TikTok finance influencer shares her best money-saving tips

    05:08

  • Companies face backlash for selling Juneteenth branded products 

    04:20

  • Gullah Geechee community using TikTok to pass on culture to next generation

    04:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All