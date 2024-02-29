IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
FCC chair says U.S. law on domestic abuse should cover car technology
Feb. 29, 2024
    FCC chair says U.S. law on domestic abuse should cover car technology

FCC chair says U.S. law on domestic abuse should cover car technology

New technology features in cars have been a huge selling point for consumers but for survivors of domestic violence the increased surveillance and tracking has been used against them for control and harassment. NBC News' Maura Barrett delves into how the FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel wants to stop abusers from using connectivity tools in vehicles by allowing survivors to disconnect.Feb. 29, 2024

    FCC chair says U.S. law on domestic abuse should cover car technology

