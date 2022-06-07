IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    FDA advisers vote in favor of authorizing Novavax Covid vaccine

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    May job reports reveals U.S. employment still below pre-pandemic levels

    06:28

  • Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed

    05:13

  • Shanghai lifts Covid lockdown after two months

    02:36

  • Stores reopen in Shanghai as city moves into epidemic-control phase

    02:44

  • 'Unretirement' rises in the U.S.

    02:40

  • Pfizer says its 3-dose vaccine will protect kids under 5

    00:28

  • Doctor hopes more parents will vaccinate children after FDA authorizes Pfizer booster

    03:44

  • Nationwide Covid cases are up 55 percent

    01:29

  • US sees ‘very substantial’ uptick in COVID cases

    01:48

  • Kim slams North Korea's Covid response as 'immature'

    00:47

  • FDA approves booster dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11

    01:46

  • FDA expected to approve Pfizer booster for children aged 5-11

    00:29

  • North Korea's Kim inspects pharmacies as Covid cases increase

    00:51

  • North Korea deals with Covid outbreak after first cases reported

    02:30

  • Kim Jong Un visits North Korea’s Covid crisis headquarters

    00:51

  • Biden marks 'tragic milestone' of one million Covid deaths in U.S.

    02:02

  • Biden marks deaths of 1 million Americans to COVID-19

    01:11

  • North Korea's Kim wears face mask as first Covid cases acknowledged

    00:37

  • Watch: Beijing’s once bustling streets deserted amid Covid outbreak

    01:04

NBC News NOW

FDA advisers vote in favor of authorizing Novavax Covid vaccine

03:29

An FDA committee has voted to recommend Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine for use for adults 18 and older in the U.S. This vaccine uses protein technology that is different from Pfizer and Moderna’s messenger RNA shots. CNBC’s senior health and science reporter Meg Tirrell reports. June 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    FDA advisers vote in favor of authorizing Novavax Covid vaccine

    03:29
  • UP NEXT

    May job reports reveals U.S. employment still below pre-pandemic levels

    06:28

  • Realtors had billions in PPP loans forgiven as housing market boomed

    05:13

  • Shanghai lifts Covid lockdown after two months

    02:36

  • Stores reopen in Shanghai as city moves into epidemic-control phase

    02:44

  • 'Unretirement' rises in the U.S.

    02:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All