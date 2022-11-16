IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Republicans win control of the House; Congress is split.

  • Senate advances historic protection for same-sex, interracial marriage

    05:34
  • Now Playing

    FDA announces amoxicillin shortage

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    10 injured, 2 critically in Maryland apartment explosion, fire

    01:05

  • 'Pretty traumatic for all individuals involved:' SUV drives head-on into sheriff recruits, injuring 25

    01:13

  • Love triangle not involved in death of Idaho man, says parents

    02:04

  • Elon Musk testifies in Tesla shareholder's lawsuit over his $55 billion pay package

    02:30

  • UVa student charged in shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players

    02:28

  • Judge blocks Trump-era policy that expels asylum-seekers at the U.S. border

    02:55

  • Republicans battle for House, Senate leadership

    04:15

  • Former President Trump officially enters 2024 presidential race

    04:56

  • Biden says missile that landed in Poland was ‘unlikely’ fired from Russia

    02:58

  • Artemis I mission launches to the moon

    04:13

  • Off-duty police officer shoots two women before dying by suicide in New York

    01:38

  • Researchers say they are close to reversing aging

    06:57

  • Mormon Church announces support of same-sex marriage bill

    00:28

  • University of Virginia football coach speaks out after shooting

    02:21

  • 4 University of Idaho students murdered in home

    01:28

  • Father-daughter duo take flight as co-pilots

    01:41

  • RSV surge filling pediatric hospital beds across the country

    01:48

  • Taylor Swift fans buying concert tickets crash Ticketmaster site 

    05:23

NBC News NOW

FDA announces amoxicillin shortage

03:58

The FDA is now giving the popular antibiotic amoxicillin “currently in shortage” status due to higher-than-usual demand to treat secondary infections caused by RSV, Covid-19, and the common cold which have surged this fall. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah has more on what led to the shortage and how parents are preparing ahead of flu season. Nov. 16, 2022

  • Senate advances historic protection for same-sex, interracial marriage

    05:34
  • Now Playing

    FDA announces amoxicillin shortage

    03:58
  • UP NEXT

    10 injured, 2 critically in Maryland apartment explosion, fire

    01:05

  • 'Pretty traumatic for all individuals involved:' SUV drives head-on into sheriff recruits, injuring 25

    01:13

  • Love triangle not involved in death of Idaho man, says parents

    02:04

  • Elon Musk testifies in Tesla shareholder's lawsuit over his $55 billion pay package

    02:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All