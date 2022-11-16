FDA announces amoxicillin shortage

Senate advances historic protection for same-sex, interracial marriage05:34
FDA announces amoxicillin shortage03:58
10 injured, 2 critically in Maryland apartment explosion, fire01:05
'Pretty traumatic for all individuals involved:' SUV drives head-on into sheriff recruits, injuring 2501:13
Love triangle not involved in death of Idaho man, says parents02:04
Elon Musk testifies in Tesla shareholder's lawsuit over his $55 billion pay package02:30
UVa student charged in shooting deaths of three Cavaliers football players02:28
Judge blocks Trump-era policy that expels asylum-seekers at the U.S. border02:55
Republicans battle for House, Senate leadership04:15
Former President Trump officially enters 2024 presidential race04:56
Biden says missile that landed in Poland was ‘unlikely’ fired from Russia02:58
Artemis I mission launches to the moon04:13
Off-duty police officer shoots two women before dying by suicide in New York01:38
Researchers say they are close to reversing aging06:57
Mormon Church announces support of same-sex marriage bill00:28
University of Virginia football coach speaks out after shooting02:21
4 University of Idaho students murdered in home01:28
Father-daughter duo take flight as co-pilots01:41
RSV surge filling pediatric hospital beds across the country01:48
Taylor Swift fans buying concert tickets crash Ticketmaster site05:23
