FDA approves booster dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11

Republican candidates fuel surge in campaign ads targeting transgender rights01:48
Suspect arrested, being questioned in Dallas salon shooting00:21
Record number of migrants arrived at U.S.-Mexico border in April02:35
- Now Playing
FDA approves booster dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids aged 5 to 1101:46
- UP NEXT
Doug Mastriano support rises after Trump endorsement for Pennsylvania governor01:13
Defense official: 'Our service members have encountered unidentified aerial phenomenon'03:45
G7 warns Russia-Ukraine war is stoking global food crisis12:31
Amber Heard faces first day of cross examination in defamation trial03:32
Remembering those lost in Buffalo shooting01:59
Texas manhunt continues for convicted murderer who escaped from transport bus02:06
Biden announces plans to reverse Trump-era restrictions on Cuba00:24
Rep. Madison Cawthorn faces primary challenge in North Carolina03:55
A closer look at 'great replacement' white supremacy ideology allegedly cited by Buffalo shooter02:01
Rep. Madison Cawthorn facing primary challenge after multiple controversies02:24
‘She didn’t deserve this’: Family of Buffalo supermarket shooting victim calls for change03:08
Researchers focus on adenovirus in global surge of hepatitis cases01:52
Analyzing why Johnny Depp's alleged drug abuse is relevant to Amber Heard's testimony03:32
Authorities charge Southern California church shooting suspect04:02
Amber Heard expected to face cross-examination from Johnny Depp’s lawyers03:11
Republican candidates fuel surge in campaign ads targeting transgender rights01:48
Suspect arrested, being questioned in Dallas salon shooting00:21
Record number of migrants arrived at U.S.-Mexico border in April02:35
- Now Playing
FDA approves booster dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids aged 5 to 1101:46
- UP NEXT
Doug Mastriano support rises after Trump endorsement for Pennsylvania governor01:13
Defense official: 'Our service members have encountered unidentified aerial phenomenon'03:45
Play All