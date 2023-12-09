IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Abercrombie and Fitch makes major comeback ahead of 2023 holiday season

    05:35
  • Now Playing

    FDA approves treatment that uses gene editing for sickle cell disease

    04:55
  • UP NEXT

    Women's cycling community rallies around transgender champions, pushes back against critics

    03:32

  • NYC's congestion pricing plans highlight America's troubled history with trains

    05:55

  • New Mexico AG sues Meta, alleges it is a ‘breeding ground’ for predators

    04:55

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - December 6 | NBC News NOW

    01:46:49

  • Biden calls on Republicans to ban assault weapons after Nevada, Texas shootings

    03:56

  • UNLV professor describes hearing ‘weapons firing’ during campus shooting

    05:26

  • The fight against illegal gun modifications turning firearms into machine guns

    04:55

  • Families of opioid victims push Supreme Court to hold Sackler family accountable

    05:59

  • Suspect charged with four killings in Los Angeles County

    03:09

  • Buyers battle high mortgage rates, expensive real estate in search for homes

    04:06

  • At least 11 dead after volcano erupts in Indonesia

    01:38

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - December 4 | NBC News NOW

    01:28:46

  • Applesauce poisoning leads to calls for stronger food regulation

    03:55

  • What you need to know about respiratory illnesses this winter 

    05:03

  • Jennifer Garner is helping Mississippi kids to become better readers

    04:58

  • How dog owners can protect pets from mysterious illness as cases rise

    02:11

  • Inmate accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin charged with attempted murder

    04:16

  • Family fights for carbon monoxide detectors in Airbnb listings after son’s death

    03:24

NBC News NOW

FDA approves treatment that uses gene editing for sickle cell disease

04:55

The FDA has approved a groundbreaking treatment for sickle cell disease, using a gene editing tool called CRISPR. Dr. Natalie Azar speaks to a gene therapy patient in the clinical trial, who shares his experience with the disease. Dec. 9, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Abercrombie and Fitch makes major comeback ahead of 2023 holiday season

    05:35
  • Now Playing

    FDA approves treatment that uses gene editing for sickle cell disease

    04:55
  • UP NEXT

    Women's cycling community rallies around transgender champions, pushes back against critics

    03:32

  • NYC's congestion pricing plans highlight America's troubled history with trains

    05:55

  • New Mexico AG sues Meta, alleges it is a ‘breeding ground’ for predators

    04:55

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - December 6 | NBC News NOW

    01:46:49
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All