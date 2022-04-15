FDA authorizes Covid breathalyzer test. How would it work?

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the first Covid-19 test that uses breath samples. The InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyzer test has to be done by a trained operator, but the FDA said it can provide a result in around three minutes. Dr. John Torres explains its accuracy compared to other tests.April 15, 2022

