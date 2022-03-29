The Food and Drug Administration authorized a second Covid-19 booster shot for people over the age of 50 and those who are immunocompromised. The approval, which comes as U.S. deaths reach the lowest point in months, is for a fourth dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.March 29, 2022
Now Playing
FDA authorizes second Covid booster shot
00:30
UP NEXT
Russia's military says it will reduce military operations in Kyiv and Chernihiv
04:46
Could Russia-Ukraine peace talks lead to meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy?
02:47
Missing Florida toddler found dead in septic tank
00:15
Examining why jokes are often made at the expense of Black women
03:15
Zelenskyy calls for more sanctions on Russia as peace talks continue