IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    FDA issues warning about supplements with tianeptine

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. forces strike Houthi missiles that were preparing to attack ships in Red Sea

    04:05

  • How global conflict is affecting oil prices and supply chain

    02:12

  • Why New Hampshire plays such a huge role in picking the next president

    03:16

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - January 22 | NBC News NOW

    01:30:55

  • Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting in exchange for hostage release

    02:52

  • U.S., U.K. strike more Houthi targets in Yemen

    02:14

  • Trump co-defendant accuses Fulton DA of 'improper relationship' with prosecutor

    04:45

  • Prisneyland Part III: Job training programs in CA prisons are helping get parolees prepared

    06:59

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - January 18 | NBC News NOW

    01:44:14

  • Hunter Biden to appear for closed door House depositions Feb. 28

    02:02

  • Los Angeles Innocence Project takes up Scott Peterson case

    03:15

  • House passes bill preventing a government shutdown until March

    01:38

  • Rising e-bike battery fires spark discussions about new regulations 

    02:05

  • Biden meets top congressional leaders to discuss Ukraine funding and border security

    04:43

  • Lawyer for E. Jean Carroll tells jury Trump ruined writer's reputation

    06:35

  • New Hampshire GOP primary debate canceled after Nikki Haley pulls out

    02:13

  • Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley hospitalized for infection

    02:02

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - January 15 | NBC News NOW

    01:41:28

  • Emmy Awards features all-Black executive producer team for first time

    04:02

NBC News NOW

FDA issues warning about supplements with tianeptine

02:54

The FDA has issued a warning about supplements containing tianeptine, which has been linked to seizures, overdoses, and deaths. NBC's Berkley Lovelace explains the warning and why the supplement is difficult to regulate.Jan. 25, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    FDA issues warning about supplements with tianeptine

    02:54
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. forces strike Houthi missiles that were preparing to attack ships in Red Sea

    04:05

  • How global conflict is affecting oil prices and supply chain

    02:12

  • Why New Hampshire plays such a huge role in picking the next president

    03:16

  • Hallie Jackson NOW - January 22 | NBC News NOW

    01:30:55

  • Israel proposes two-month pause in fighting in exchange for hostage release

    02:52
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All