IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Supreme Court upholds law protecting Native families in adoption cases Makes it shorter

    03:18
  • Now Playing

    FDA panel recommends updating Covid booster shots for fall

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Two Americans found dead in Mexican hotel room of suspected gas poisoning

    03:40

  • UFC champion Conor McGregor denies sexual assault allegation

    01:26

  • Air National Guardsman indicted on counts of mishandling classified information

    03:34

  • How Trump’s legal strategy involves presidential records act, Clinton socks

    02:45

  • Oakland A’s fans stage ‘reverse boycott’ to protest team’s planned move to Las Vegas

    03:13

  • Bud Light loses spot as top beer seller after Mulvaney controversy

    03:24

  • Daniel Penny indicted in NYC subway chokehold death

    02:25

  • Supporters of Trump protest online following indictment

    02:05

  • Events that lead to Trump becoming first ex-president to face federal charges

    02:25

  • Garth Brooks responds to criticism for serving Bud Light in his bar

    02:56

  • Government watchdog says White House press secretary violated Hatch Act

    00:27

  • Youth environmentalists bring Montana climate case to trial

    04:00

  • Boat on Erie Canal capsizes leaving 1 dead, 11 injured

    02:20

  • Pennsylvania police recover body from I-95 collapse scene

    05:03

  • Could Trump grant a 'self-pardon' if he wins in 2024?

    04:09

  • Homeless camping ban passed in Portland

    03:01

  • Experimental drug shows promise for marijuana addiction

    03:13

  • Natalee Holloway disappearance suspect is fighting extradition to U.S.

    03:30

NBC News NOW

FDA panel recommends updating Covid booster shots for fall

01:35

An FDA panel of advisers voted unanimously to update the next round of Covid boosters for the fall, in hopes to target an Omicron subvariant of the virus and to provide longer protection. NBC's Dr. John Torres reports.June 15, 2023

  • Supreme Court upholds law protecting Native families in adoption cases Makes it shorter

    03:18
  • Now Playing

    FDA panel recommends updating Covid booster shots for fall

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Two Americans found dead in Mexican hotel room of suspected gas poisoning

    03:40

  • UFC champion Conor McGregor denies sexual assault allegation

    01:26

  • Air National Guardsman indicted on counts of mishandling classified information

    03:34

  • How Trump’s legal strategy involves presidential records act, Clinton socks

    02:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All