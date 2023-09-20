IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How climate change is impacting home insurance premiums

    02:41

  • California removing dams along Klamath River to restore wildlife

    03:29

  • Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged

    02:48
  • Now Playing

    FDA rejects needle-free alternative to EpiPen

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Texas high school defends decision to suspend Black 17-year-old over hair style

    04:08

  • Band director speaks out after being tased at game

    02:53

  • New video shows debris field from missing F-35 fighter jet

    03:59

  • Climate tech start up aims to reduce banana waste through alternative leather

    02:45

  • Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb likely out for season after knee injury

    00:18

  • U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich’s appeal rejected by Moscow court

    02:52

  • Bodycam shows Alabama high school band director being tasered by police

    02:23

  • Military investigating how located F-35 fighter jet went missing

    04:19

  • How the death of Mahsa Amini changed Iran one year later

    04:32

  • Suspect arrested in fatal and allegedly targeted attack on L.A. deputy

    02:25

  • Automakers and UAW continue negotiations on fourth day of strike

    02:01

  • Military officials ask public for help finding missing F-35 fighter jet

    01:58

  • Russell Brand postpones tour, denies accusations of sexual assault

    02:44

  • How Covid symptoms have evolved since the pandemic

    01:44

  • Controversy over Florida's Covid booster guidance

    03:02

  • Republicans soften on federal marijuana reform in a shift that could make it a reality

    02:50

NBC News NOW

FDA rejects needle-free alternative to EpiPen

02:17

The Food and Drug Administration decided not to approve an epinephrine nasal spray that would have been the first needle-free alternative to EpiPens. NBC News' Berkeley Lovelace details the reasons behind the rejection and how soon the FDA could hand out an approval.Sept. 20, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • How climate change is impacting home insurance premiums

    02:41

  • California removing dams along Klamath River to restore wildlife

    03:29

  • Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged

    02:48
  • Now Playing

    FDA rejects needle-free alternative to EpiPen

    02:17
  • UP NEXT

    Texas high school defends decision to suspend Black 17-year-old over hair style

    04:08

  • Band director speaks out after being tased at game

    02:53
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All