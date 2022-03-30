FDA reviewing ALS drug funded by Ice Bucket Challenge
01:40
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to make a decision on whether an experimental drug funded by the Ice Bucket Challenge should receive approval to treat ALS. NBC News' Natalie Azar reports.March 30, 2022
NFL to require teams to hire women, minorities as coaches for 2022 season
02:30
Now Playing
FDA reviewing ALS drug funded by Ice Bucket Challenge
01:40
UP NEXT
Analyzing where Russia could reposition military forces in Ukraine
03:18
Trump publicly asks Putin to release information on Hunter Biden
01:13
Historic California gold mine looks to reopen as gold prices remain high
04:47
People react to the Oscars slap heard around the world