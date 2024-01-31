IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    FDA sounds alarm on 'gas station heroin'

    Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me

  • The right way to fight with your significant other

  • Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?

  • How to build trust in the workplace

  • Inside the race to develop vaccines for cancer

  • Do these 3 things to stay motivated while working out

  • Medical roundup: What to know about migraines, flu, burnout, more

  • Jay Leno files for conservatorship of wife amid dementia diagnosis

  • Migrant crisis overwhelms Denver hospital, schools

  • Feel better from the inside out with this food reset

  • Meet the young cancer survivor who started an inspiring foundation

  • King Charles admitted to hospital for scheduled prostate procedure

  • Robitussin issues nationwide recall of 2 cough syrup products

  • Woman dies after eating mislabeled cookies containing peanuts

  • FDA issues warning about supplements with tianeptine

  • What is hyperemesis gravidarum and how is it treated?

  • Does cracking knuckles cause arthritis? Chiropractic myths busted

  • Cervical cancer cases on the rise in women in their 30s and 40s

  • Experts warn of a dangerous flu season for children

FDA sounds alarm on 'gas station heroin'

The FDA is sounding the alarm on a tianeptine, a synthetic drug found in some over-the-counter energy drinks and pills. NBC News' Valerie Castro speaks to one woman who said her withdrawals from the product, also dubbed "gas station heroin," almost drove her to suicide.Jan. 31, 2024

